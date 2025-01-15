Anambra Kidnap Victims Vow To Expose Abductors’ Dens

Share

Released victims of kidnapping in Anambra State are set to expose hide – outs of their abductors in joint operations with the Police Command.

To this end the state Police Command has commenced preliminary investigations through already gathered reports on activities of suspected gunmen in the area.

This is coming few days after three victims were let off the hook by gunmen after spending about a week in their respective dens.

Confirming this move, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, noted that the move would commence after the victims have recuperated from their health conditions.

Ikenga also announced the willingness of the Command to work with them in a bid towards stemming the tide of kidnapping and killings in the area.

According to the release by Ikenga said; “Anambra State Police Command has expressed willingness to work with victims of abduction/kidnap for necessary action, especially in the efforts of the Command to continue to deny these criminals the space to wreak havoc and to create a safer environment for citizens in the state.

