Anambra JTF Kills 5 Gunmen, Razes Camp, Recovers Explosives

Share

Anambra State Joint Task Force on Security (JTF), yesterday eliminated five gunmen alleged to have been involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in Ufuma Community of Orumba North Local Government Area.

The Task Force also recovered four explosive devices , two AK 47 riffles , one pomp action rifle and 75 volt battery during its operation in the area.

Recall that it is in the same Ufuma Community that two Rev Sisters who had since been released were abducted on January 7, by gunmen in the area.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, it stated that; “A Joint Security Team comprising the Police, Military and other Security Agencies on January 14, by 12.30 pm successfully carried out an offensive operation against a suspected armed secessionist gang in Umugem road, Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“The team neutralised five members of the armed group, while some others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“During the operation, the security team razed down the criminal camp and recovered four undetonated improvised explosive devices (IED), two AK47 assault rifles, one pump action gun, and one 75- volt battery with other incriminating items.

“The success of the operations is attributed to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies. “Meanwhile, operations are still ongoing in the area for possible arrest of fleeing gang members.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, seeks greater cooperation of the people in the area for a patriotic involvement to ‘take back the space’ and deny these criminal elements the space they use to cause tension in the state.” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: