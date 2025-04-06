Anambra JTF Dislodges Gunmen Camp In Ogbunka

Share

The Joint Security Team in Anambra State, led by the Police, has dislodged a notorious criminal camp in Ogbunka, Orumba South Local Government Area, after an intense six-hour gun battle deep in the forest.

The operation, carried out by a combined team comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army from the 302 Artillery Regiment (GS), the Navy, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Anambra State Vigilante Group, was based on intelligence gathered over time.

Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the security team engaged the criminals in a fierce exchange of gunfire and, due to superior firepower, overpowered the hoodlums, diffusing several explosives used by the gang as shields around their camp.

According to him, the operatives recovered several items from the camp, including relief materials such as pots, foodstuffs, and parts of dismembered vehicles suspected to have been stolen.

Some of the criminals reportedly escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

Ikenga further said that the operatives have taken full control of the area to maintain security dominance, prevent any resurgence of criminal activity, and possibly apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He emphasized that the Anambra State Police Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, remains committed to upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Anambra State and residents in safeguarding lives and property.

