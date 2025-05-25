Anambra JTF Destroys Bomb Factory In Ihiala

Share

The Anambra State Joint Task Force on Security has uncovered and destroyed a bomb factory located at Isseke in Ihiala Local Government Area.

This development comes as one of the explosives detonated during the operation, causing a loud explosion. However, no casualties were recorded.

Narrating the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered during the operation.

“The Joint Security Team, comprising the Police, Military, and operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group, extended offensive operations to a criminal camp at Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area on 24th May 2025,” Ikenga said.

“During the operation, a local bomb factory was destroyed, while assorted locally made improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered and demobilized.”

He described the camp as one of the last strongholds of a secessionist group that had remained impregnable for over two years, from where the criminals launched violent attacks across the state.

“It is pertinent to report that one of the IEDs buried around the camp exploded during the onslaught, leaving a destructive impact on the road. The IED was used as a shield to prevent security forces from accessing the facility,” he added.

Ikenga stressed that no lives were lost during the operation and that security forces have sustained operational dominance and are advancing efforts to completely reclaim the area from criminal elements.

Share