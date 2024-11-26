Anambra JTF Burst Criminal Gang, Arrest Two Over Sit At Home Order

Share

The Anambra Joint Task Force on Security has burst a criminal gang suspected to be gunmen who go about forcing the public to enforce the Monday Sit At Home order.

The gang which was busted at Nkwelle-Ezunaka community in the Oyi Local Government Area of the state were arrested along with arms and ammunition while one person among the gang of three members fled and is currently at large.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga; “Police-led Anti-Sit-Home Joint patrol with Anambra Vigilante Operatives on 25/11/2024 by 10 am burst a notorious criminal gang of three in Nkwelle – Ezunaka, 3-3 area, arrest two of the armed suspects and declared the other popularly known as Akada wanted over armed robbery, illegal possession of firearm and enforcement of illegal Sit-at-Home”

“The Operatives recovered one English-made pistol and other incriminating items’ The suspects include one Chinedu Amah and Prince Nwogu all males and residents in Nkwelle – Ezunaka”

“They were arrested during a hot chase by the Operatives after the victim raised an alarm about how they held him at gunpoint and dispossessed him of his iPhone and other personal belongings”

“They all confessed to the crime and mentioned Akada who is currently at large as their gang leader”

“Meanwhile, efforts have already been put in place to track other gang members. Further developments shall be communicated, please” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: