Anambra JTF Arrested 300 Kidnap Suspects, Recovered 2,000 Arms, Ammunition In 2025

A total of 300 kidnap suspects were arrested, 2,000 arms and ammunition recovered and kidnap victims rescued in one year by the Joint Task Force on Security (JTF) in Anambra State.

Within the period under review, the task force which is a combination of the Police and other security agencies also rescued 35 kidnap victims and recovered more than 60 stolen vehicles.

According to the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, while reviewing security operations for the year 2025 in Awka narrated that; “Through intelligence- driven operations and swift responses by the Joint Security Team comprising the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Agunaechemba, and other security Operatives, the Command rescued 35 kidnapped victims , arrested over 300 suspects linked to armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, secessionist activities, rape, and other serious offences.

“We also recovered over 2,000 arms and ammunition, including explosives and other dangerous items; recovered more than 60 stolen vehicles, including motorcycles.

“A major highlight among these achievements was the rearrest of the suspects involved in the killing of the late Hon. Justice Azuka in Onitsha, including the gang leader, the arrest of the suspects who murdered three Cameroonian nationals and the recovery of the bodies of the victims.

“As we enter the festive season, the Command has deployed robust security measures to ensure residents and visitors enjoy a peaceful celebration. We urge members of the public to adhere to safety advisories.”