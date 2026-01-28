Anambra: IPOB Dares Soludo, Orders Onitsha Traders To Open Shops

Tension is currently mounting in Anambra State following counter orders between Governor Charles Soludo and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the closure of the Onitsha main market.

Soludo, had on Monday morning, ordered the closure of the market for one week as consequences of not opening shops despite an order that all markets must open for business irrespective of the stay-at-home order by IPOB.

However, in a counter order by the separatists group signed by its spokesman Comerade Emma Powerful, the group has directed trader in Anambra State, including the Onitsha main market, to open their shops.

Soludo, had in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, warned the traders at Onitsha main market to stay away from the market until next Monday February 2nd when the market would be opened insisting that should the traders fail to open shops on the said day the market would be closed for one month.

However, in a counter statement, IPOB directed traders to open their shops yesterday. The group said the directive is not in defiance to the orders of Soludo, but in exercise of God-given right for traders to pursue their daily livelihood. IPOB further contended that no government fund the business of individual traders in Igbo land.