Anambra Inaugurates 4,000 Environmental Law Enforcers

Share

Anambra State Government on Monday inaugurated over 4,000 members of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Ocha Brigade to enforce environmental laws.

The 4,000 Ocha Brigade members were drawn from the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Marshals in Awka over the weekend.

According to the Managing Director of the Ocha Brigade Chief Celestine Anere the drive to enforce environmental laws in partnership with ASATU Marshals will support the agency in enforcing clean and healthy environments across all 179 communities in the state.

According to Anere, it has become necessary to have an ASATU Marshal in every community to assist the agency in the fight against indiscipline, juvenile delinquency, and environmental pollution.

Anere said the newly inaugurated ASATU Marshals have the full backing of the government to enforce environmental cleanliness laws in their respective communities, which, according to him, is the primary responsibility of Ochabrigade.

Share

Please follow and like us: