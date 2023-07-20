Anambra Hotel Sealed Off Over Death Of Club Girl

Anambra State Government has sealed Cosmilla Hotel in Awka where a lady was beaten to death by a birthday celebrant and his friends.

Reports had it that over the weekend the lady was killed and thrown inside the swimming pool of the hotel.

Though the suspects have been arrested and are already in police custody, the Anambra state government has sealed off the hotel.

According to the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Don Onyenji, the government has been in touch with the police command but for now, the hotel would remain sealed until further notice.

When reporters visited the hotel security workers were seen standing outside while guests at the hotel were stranded.

Several calls to the Manager of the hotel whose name was given as Emeka failed and even a WhatsApp message was sent to him without any reply.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the incident happened at FAME CLUB where the birthday party took place which is located inside the compound of the Cosmilla Hotel.

He further explained that the suspects are still in the command”s custody.