Anambra Hosts Soludo In UK As APGA Chairman Dismisses Opposition

The citizens of Anambra State based in the United Kingdom have made final preparations to host Governor Charles Soludo for a Town Hall Meeting.

This comes as the Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the United Kingdom, Richard Ugochukwu Ilorah, dismissed the candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), claiming they lack the capacity to unseat the governor.

According to the Chairman, the purpose of the Town Hall Meeting is to update Anambra citizens in the UK on Soludo’s achievements over the past three years in office.

“This Town Hall Meeting is very important to us because the governor will take them on a journey through his stewardship over the past three years. Our people will be there in their numbers to receive him and the Chief of Staff,” he said.

“If Soludo will be returned or not is not the issue. Look at what’s happening in the APC with their internal crises—do you think they can win?” he continued.

“Even in the Labour Party, there are still internal issues, and we’ve heard that they might have two candidates, which could lead to a court case. The PDP is also facing its own problems. So, who are the candidates, really?

“There are no challenges before Soludo. If there’s an opening for a third term, I believe Anambra people will vote for him again. Go around the state and see what Governor Soludo has accomplished,” he added.

Ernest Ezeajughi, the Chief of Staff to the governor, also spoke on the upcoming event.

“The Town Hall Meeting will be held at Saray Banqueting Suite in Market Square, London, and will not only have Anambra citizens in attendance but also Igbos in general. It will provide an opportunity for everyone to ask important questions about the workings of the government,” he said.

“This Town Hall is crucial because the people get to meet the leader and present issues concerning their communities and villages. It’s like a feedback system,” Ezeajughi noted.

