Gunmen Kill Family Of Four In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of a family of four comprising three females and one elderly man in their apartment in Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area of the State by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday, May 22, when killers invaded their apartment while they were sleeping, killed them, and left their lifeless bodies on the floor of their rooms.

Confirming the tragic incident, the spokesman for the State Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, identified the victim’s family as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke (Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke).

According to Ikenga, the joint security team has cordoned off the area for any untoward situation, adding that the bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the mortuary while investigations continue.

He added that the command, while commiserating with the relatives and friends of the victims, is currently working on some clues to arrest the perpetrators.

He said, “Following the simultaneous onslaught/joint clearance operations involving the police, military and other security operatives to dislodge the criminal elements and deny them the space to commit havoc in the state.

“Regrettably, in the late hours of May 22, 2025, a cowardly, gruesome murder of a family of four, including three females and one man, by criminal elements at Isseke, Ihiala Local Government Area was recorded.

“Preliminary information revealed that the criminals unprovokedly attacked the elderly man and his family members. The family was later identified as Ichie Kennedy Igboanugo from Ekwuru Isseke (Ichie Akuruoulo 1 of Isseke).

“The bodies of the victims have been recovered and deposited at the morgue while investigations continue.

“The joint security team has also reinforced the area for any untoward situation. Further developments shall be communicated, please,” he added.

