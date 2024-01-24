“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information revealed that those persons, a man, and woman, with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies, were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.