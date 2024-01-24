Some unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed a husband and his wife in Anambra State and dumped their bodies in the trunk of a Toyota Camry with registration number EE-621-EU.

Passers-by who noticed the two new blood-dripping corpses in a lonely location along the Tempo Junction, Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway early Wednesday morning made the disclosure to the state police command.

A video making rounds on social media shows a dark-coloured Toyota Corolla being encircled and inspected by pedestrians.

The vehicle’s doors were wide open, and two new corpses were put into the boot.

The blood trickling from beneath the vehicle boot suggested that the deceased had just been murdered.

When approached about the occurrence, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed it.

Ikenga stated that police officers from the Oyi Division had recovered and deposited the two lifeless bodies in a mortuary and that investigations were underway to determine the circumstances behind their deaths.

“Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expanded cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced. “Preliminary information revealed that those persons, a man, and woman, with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies, were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please,” Ikenga added.