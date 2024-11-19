Anambra: Gunmen kill 4 Vigilante, PG, 8 Others Escape Death

Share

…set vehicle ablaze

Yesterday’s Stay-At-Home order, declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over continued detentioned of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, turned bloody at Ukpo Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State when three members of the Community’s Vigilance Services (AVS), were killed by gunmen in the early hours of the day.

This is just as gunmen also stormed Abatete Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, opening fire on members of the community, leading to the death of another person.

The gunmen after killing the three AVS members at Ukpo set their operational vehicle on fire, before taking off, while about seven people were injured in the attack.

One man believed to be the President General of Ukpo town and one of the vigilance personnel however escaped death by the whiskers, sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

An eyewitness said that the gunmen had stormed the Ukpo Roundabout shooting recklessly and on sighting a sienna bus carrying members of the Vigilante Services, they opened fire on them leading to the death of the three personnel.

According to him; “They came from nowhere shooting sporadically and chanting no Biafra No Freedom, and people started running for safety.”

It was not clear if the said President General of the Ukpo Community was in their company, but it is suspected that the Vigilante Services AVS had come to report to him when the incident occurred.

When contacted, the state command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, but said that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ukpo Community is on ground to understudy the incident while awaiting his report.

Recall that Gov Charles Soludo had last two weeks ordered all markets in the state to open and not to obey the Stay-At-Home order by the gunmen which the traders at Ukpo complied with before the incident.

Share

Please follow and like us: