Anambra Gunmen Are Cowards, Says Agunechemba Boss

The Commander of the Agunechemba Security Squad and Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security, Kenneth Emeakayi, has described recent threats to his life and that of his family by gunmen as cowardly.

This development comes amid rising concerns by traditional rulers in Delta State over the influx of suspected fake native doctors and ritualists into their communities.

Emeakayi revealed that he has received several threatening calls from individuals suspected to be gunmen, demanding that he resign from his position or face death.

“Recently, a traditional ruler in Asaba, Delta State, complained that criminals fleeing Anambra have now infiltrated his state,” he said.

“My colleagues in other states have been calling to ask why criminals are relocating to their regions, saying, ‘Why did you people in Anambra chase them to our states?'”

Emeakayi cited the development as proof of the effectiveness of the security architecture currently operational in Anambra State.

“Before my appointment, I served as a security consultant to various states and towns, so I understand the situation on the ground. Some of these criminals even confessed that they used to carry out kidnappings in Anambra and return to their home states to build mansions and make investments. The operation was nicknamed Ije Olu Anambra—which means ‘Anambra works’—because of the wealth they amass here. That wealth is what has attracted many of them.”

Speaking further on the threats, Emeakayi stated, “These people are cowards. I receive threats almost daily—threats to my life, my mother’s, my children’s, and my sister’s. They even call my children and warn them, ‘Tell your father we’ll kill him if he doesn’t resign.'”

Despite the threats, he has remained resolute. “I told my children, you have your own lives to live. If you want to run from your father’s land because of cowards, that’s your choice.”

Recounting one of the threatening calls, Emeakayi said, “One caller said he would kill me and burn down my house. I told him he’s a coward for hiding his number. I pleaded with him not to burn down the house because it belongs to my father, and any fire would also affect neighboring homes of innocent people. I even challenged him to name a location, and I would meet him there. He said, ‘You appear to be a stubborn man,’ and I told him, ‘No, I just know cowards when I see one.'”

