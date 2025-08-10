Anambra Guber: YPP Candidate Begins Campaign In Akwa

Ahead of the November 8, 2025, Anambra State gubernatorial election, the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Paul Chukwuma, and his running mate, Uzu Okagbue, on Saturday formally kicked off their campaign.

The campaign, which was tagged, ‘Joy is coming’, began with a road show that kicked off at Amawbia Bridge, near Awka, and ended at Washington Grammar School, Onitsha, with a large turnout of party members and supporters.

Speaking on the campaign exercise, the party said the roadshow was used to express its readiness for the forthcoming governorship election and to tell the people that its candidates are fully prepared to take over governance and restore security, transparency and economic vibrancy in the state.

Addressing party supporters and dignitaries in attendance, including various Ward Chairmen in Onitsha, Chukwuma declared that the November 8 election would be a decisive moment for the state, insisting that the present government had failed on all fronts.

Chukwuma also urged the people to vote for the YPP candidate in the state Assembly by-election on August 16, saying the YPP, as a grassroots party, will bring development on all fronts.

He said, “We have come to Onitsha North today with mixed feelings because today reminds us of the implications a place where the government does not care about the people.

“If there is a good government in Anambra, we won’t be talking about by-election for the Onitsha North 1 constituency.

“We are talking about a by-election because a fine gentleman, Justice Azuka, that was a member representing Onitsha North 1, was kidnapped and killed.

“There have been so many killings in Anambra. I am here with tears in my eyes, if a member of the state assembly could be kidnapped and killed, then who is safe in the state?

“Anambra has descended to the stage where there is no sacredness of life, and that is why we are here to tell the people of Anambra that joy is coming.

“After the state assembly election on August 16, comes the governorship on November 8. It is your vote that you will use to remove bad governance from the state.

“Anambra, as it is, we are not happy. YPP is a grassroots party. Our presence in Onitsha reminds us of the implications of bad governance in Anambra State, where the government does not show concern about the people.”