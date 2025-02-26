Anambra Guber: Win Anambra To Capture S’East In 2027, Okonkwo Tells APC

Share

Frontline aspirant for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Anambra State. Prof. Obiora Okonkwo yesterday told the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leadership to ensure victory for the party in the November 8 Anambra State governorship poll.

According to him, this will the APC to capture the South East in the 2027 general election.

Okonkwo, who is targeting the party’s governorship ticket, said after returning his expression of interest and nomination forms for April 5 primary to the APC national secretariat in Abuja urged the party give him the ticket.

He alleged that Governor Charles Soludo is relying on the support of the Presidency to be re-elected for a second term.

He said: “I want to tell you that after praying and seeking God’s face, we have successfully submitted the completed forms.

We have no doubt that we have entered other phase of the race and that we will be declared the winner after the primaries by God’s grace. “Yes, power belongs to God and having submitted the the forms, I totally submit to the will of God.”

