Anambra Guber: Why Tinubu’s Not Backing Soludo, By Ekwunife

The All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate for the November 8 Anambra State governorshippoll Uche Ekwunife insists President Bola Tinubu has not endorsed Governor Charles Soludo for a second term.

Speaking at the Anambra Central Senatorial District Stakeholders’ meeting in Awka yesterday, the exlegislator labelled the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state a one-state affair.

Ekwunife said:“No party is a sectional or tribal political party, and the APC is neither an Igbo party or Yoruba party of Hausa/ Fulani party but a national party.

“It is only APGA that claims to be a sectional party with only one state and the party produces a National Chairman from only one state and that shows you that the party is not growing.

“The party has remained like that without expanding far and wide like other parties and I wish to urge us all to support the APC and President Bola Tinubu.”

She dismissed the claims of an alliance between APGA and Tinubu. She said: “Mr President told us to go and win Anambra for the party and that we have his support and that he is behind us

