Anambra Guber: Why Chukwuma Is The Candidate To Beat

Since the commencement of campaigns by the political parties in contest for the governorship position of Anambra State, the political horizon, firmament and ecosystem are getting clearer, and the chaff is being sieved from wheat.

Funny enough many of those who grabbed tickets for grabbing sake are now looking at it as though they mistakenly grabbed a python and to drop it is now a problem, to tie it on their waste even more deadly. Now, they are in the middle of nowhere, their parties are even more confused because they came into the race without plans ab initio.

But the same cannot be said of the candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Sir Paul Chukwuma, a man who has continued to demonstrate the mantra of square peg in a square hole and who is in the race to better the life of his people. A close look at his campaign activities will reveal his visible youthful energy.

His speeches are not coated in sophistry even though he is well read, but he always come down to the level of every segment of the society, wherever he goes, knowing the role of social linguistics and pragmatism in public speaking. Chukwuma is the only candidate who is truly ready for governance, no wonder he was the first to indicate interest to contest the election.

He is the man who provided an imposing edifice as state office for the All Progressives Congress (APC) even though he is no longer a member of the party. Anambarians have come to discover that many of those who picked tickets for the election were only banking on support from Abuja.

Rather than marketing their manifestos and political programmes to the electorate, they are only going cap in hand to curry favour from the seat of power in Abuja. This very action has not only easily indicated where they are coming from, it is an indication that they are neither ready for the election nor willing to play according to the rules of the game.

Of course, it was time the electorate start noting these trends to know those who are actually ready for the election, the pretenders and the contenders. While Chukwuma, on his part, has continued to work with the people who are actually those to cast their votes on November 8. He is telling them what he will do if voted as the governor of the state, another critical issue to look out for is the current businesses of those coming to rule the state.

From what is playing out, some of the candidates are simply jobless. Yes, many of the candidates were able to pay the huge sums demanded by their various parties, but we have discovered that what we are seeing is the voice of Jacob but the hand of Esau. Many are being sponsored by godfathers, and this is a red flag that cannot be ignored by Ndi Anambra.

Those living in past glory cannot govern Anambra State otherwise somebody somewhere would be calling the shots because the man occupying the governorship position contributed virtually nothing in his election.

Some have made all sorts of claims but the current state of their businesses, connections and disposition must be ignore in determining their capacity both mental and emotional to govern a state as huge and commercially viable as Anambra. For the YPP candidate, he runs chains of businesses. He is also educationally sound and ready for the job, which informs why he is reaching out to critical stakeholders.

He recently led thousands of Anambrarians through the streets of Awka, the state capital, demanding for an immediate end to insecurity, in the state. Speaking at a recent rally in Ayamelum Local Government Area, of the state, Chukwuma reaffirmed his commitment to restore confidence and give Anambra back to Ndi Anambra through his key focus on human capital, infrastructure development, and security otherwise called the HIS Agenda.

During his thank you visit to the Onitsha South, he walked the streets of Fegge, Modebe, Bida, Ochanja and beyond with the state chairman of the party, spreading the message of joy and renewal to the people. What excited the candidate most is that YPP is no longer just a party; it has become a household name in Onitsha South. The message of joy is already echoing across Anambra as the people are yearning for leaders, who truly understand them.

Recently declaring support for Chukwuma, the member representing Awka South constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Henry Mbachu, who left the Labour Party and joined the YPP, said he took the decision after his assessment of the YPP candidate and his manifesto, which he said, expresses the desire for a new Anambra State.

Mbachu added that not only does Chukwuma’s manifesto fit into his own set legislative agenda for his constituents, but also his candidacy appeals to the youth. “I am here this day to declare to you my defection from Labour Party to the YPP.

This decision was made on the foundation of a carefully thought,” he said. “For the November 8 governorship election, I am going to work with the candidate who has presented the best manifesto that suits the people of Awka and Okpuno; a candidate who represents young minds; a candidate who presented an understandable blueprint on how to develop Anambra,” the lawmaker declared.