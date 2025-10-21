Ahead of the forthcoming election in Anambra State, a support group under the aegis of Anambra Patriots for Soludo (APS) has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Thus is as the group declared its readiness to deliver a landslide victory for the governor in the forthcoming November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

The Chairman of the group, Chief Damian Ejiamatu, gave this assurance during a meeting in Nise, Awka South Local Government Area, where residents from the two wards in the community unanimously pledged their support for Soludo’s re-election bid.

Ejiamatu, visibly impressed by the large turnout, donated N2 million to mobilise grassroots support and promised an additional N2 million to further strengthen campaign activities for the governor.

He assured members of other political parties operating under the Renewed Hope coalition that they would be fully integrated into the group’s structure and activities.

According to Ejiamatu, the decision by some political groups to align with Soludo was influenced by his commendable performance in governance, adding that he expected all supporters to demonstrate loyalty by dismantling the structures of their former parties.

“Go and collapse all the structures belonging to other political parties in Nise within the next one-week. We are not ready to surrender a single vote to the candidates of other parties on November 8,” he declared.

In his remarks, Chief Bonny Ebutu urged the people of Nise to fully identify with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), commending Chief Ejiamatu for his leadership and philanthropic gestures.

“I’m so impressed with Chief Ejiamatu’s generosity. He is a major stakeholder of APGA in the state and particularly in Awka South. His commitment has inspired confidence among the people,” Ebutu said.

The Anambra APGA Chairman, Ifatu Obiokoye, lauded Ejiamatu and the APS team for their unwavering support, noting that their efforts have ensured the governor’s campaign remains strong and united.

“I’ve been praying that God should give each local government area a strong stakeholder. Chief Ejiamatu is an answered prayer for Awka South LGA. I expect nothing less than 99.9 per cent of the votes from Nise for Governor Soludo,” Obiokoye stated.

He urged members of the group to remain steadfast and united under the “Nise Agenda,” emphasising the need for full commitment to Soludo’s re-election.

Also speaking, Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim commended Chief Ejiamatu for his leadership and grassroots mobilisation, describing his efforts as instrumental in “locking down Nise for Soludo’s re-election.”