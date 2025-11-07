Anambra Guber: Voter Apathy Worries Amupitan, Rallies Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday expressed concern over the history of voter apathy in Anambra State. Addressing a news conference ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll, Chairman Joash Amupitan said the issue poses a grave threat to democratic progress and the credibility of the election.

He said: “The greatest enemy to Anambra’s democracy is not just external violence, but voter apathy. Democracy only thrives when citizens actively choose their leaders.”

He said despite the state having 2,802,790 registered voters, it has been recording poor turnout during elections. According to him, in 2013, the voter turnout stood at 25.5 per cent (413,005 valid votes from 1,770,125 registered voters).

Amupitan said: “In 2017, it dropped further to 20.10 per cent (422,314 valid votes from 2,364,134 registered). “In 2021, the situation deteriorated sharply with a mere 10.27 per cent turnout (241,523 valid votes from 2,466,638 registered).” He said democracy only thrives when citizens actively choose their leaders.