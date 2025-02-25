Anambra Guber: Umeoji Votes For APC Direct Primaries

Share

Two time House of Representatives member and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Chukwuma Umeoji has voted for Direct primaries in the forthcoming party’s primaries ahead of the state guberntorial election.

According to Umeoji, exclusion of party members in the choice of the APC candidate would be counterproductive to the party.

The former ECOWAS Parliament member stated this on Tuesday after submitting his nomination forms to the party.

He said, “I believe in participatory democracy, therefore they should allow us have Direct primaries.

The aspirant who pride himself as the most experienced, having served in the three ties of government said the other aspirants should step down for him.

He said, “l am not coming to tell the people what l wouldn’t do. I have a better experience more than any other aspirant.

He said he threw his hat into the ring in order to to provide practical solutions and not theory to the myriad of problems facing the state, he however noted that the poor performance of Governor Chukwuma Soludo had shown that academic qualification was not a guarantee for good performance.

He stated: “I am calling on other aspirants to step down for Umeoji who has the experience. I may not have the capacity to talk like Soludo who promised everything and did nothing.

“We are coming to provide practical solutions,not theory. His (Soludo) government has shown that academic qualification is not a guarantee for performance.”

Umeoji stressed that he is not coming to establish Dubai and Taiwan like Soludo promised, but he is coming to develop the state.

According to him, what is happening is that there is deprivation at all levels, no investor is coming and the governor thrives on propaganda.

The former lawmaker assured that he has a master plan to tackle the insecurity in the state.

He said that there was a security master plan designed by former Governor Peter Obi but was jettisoned by the current governor, hence, the intractable security problems in the state.

“If I win Anambra State, within 24 hours the guns will go down. The issue of unknown gunmen or no gunmen in Anambra is unknown. The people in the community know the criminals.

“The people behind the insecurity are not unknown. We will give them a window for rehabilitation. The basic problem of crime is poverty. We are going to make sure,” he added.

