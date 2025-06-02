Anambra Guber: Ukachukwu Lied, Says APGA

Share

The claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, that President Bola Tinubu has mandated him to bring Anambra State to the centre of governance has been described as a white lie by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It would be recalled that Ukachukwu had while speaking to journalists yesterday at the Chinua Achebe Airport in Umuleri Anambra state disclosed that Mr President had directed him to deliver Anambra state to the center boasting that Governor Charles Soludo had no pact with the presidency.

Refuting the claims via a statement, the Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evang Chiedu Obigwe, said the President’s media aide, Bayo Onanuga, is in a better position to talk on such issue.

He further contended that with Soludo and Anambra State was already connected to the center, saying Ukachukwu’s position are mere bogus claims.

He said: “To start with, Nicholas Ukachukwu is not the spokesman of President Tinubu and in that regards, he is not in a position to relay President Tinubu message to Nigerians.

“The person that has the right to do that is Bayo Onanuga , the Special Adviser on media to the President and others that are Media aides to the President.

“Nicholas Ukachukwu should have been plain in telling Anambra people that he is eyeing the job of Bayo Onanuga and Daniel Bwala.”

Share