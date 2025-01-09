Anambra Guber: Ukachukwu Dismisses Church Influence

Share

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State Nicholas Ukachukwu yesterday dismissed claims that the Christian community always decides who becomes governor of the state.

The ex-member of the House of Representatives in Awka said in the history of Anambra politics the church has never influenced the victory of any governorship candidate.

He said: “I have been in politics since 1999 and have been a major stakeholder in Anambra politics and with those that had emerged in the past never ran their elections on the platform of Christian denominations.

“The essence of this analogy is for those who may have gone to sleep on the belief that the churches decide the fate of our politics should retrace their steps and face the hard facts about our politics.”

Ukachukwu, who eyeing the party’s governorship ticket, promised that he will not leave the party after winning the election.

