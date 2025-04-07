Anambra Guber: Ukachukwu Defeats Ozigbo To Clinch APC’s Ticket

Share

Erstwhile House of Representatives member, Nicholas Ukachukwu, at the weekend emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Ukachukwu polled 1,455 votes in the primary to beat his closest rival Valentine Ozigbo, who scored 67 votes.

Edozie Madu and Johnbosco Onunkwo got eight and 26 votes respectively. Speaking after his victory, Ukachukwu pledged to deliver the state to the APC.

He said: “I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father — no more godfather.”

Hours before the election, Chukwuma Umeoji, Obiora Okonkwo and Paul Chukwuma withdrew from the race.

