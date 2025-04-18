Anambra Guber: Ukachukwu As Game Changer

Share

As the off-cycle gubernatorial election in Anambra State inches closer and candidates of the various political parties emerge, it is also essential that Anambrians should also shine their eyes as it were, to be able to enthrone someone with the highest degree of integrity, a visionary leader, a person of leadership excellence and someone who has grip of the dreams and aspirations of the state.

Anambra State has seen a lot of unfulfilled promises, including but not restricted to the very recent one code named ‘African Dubai Taiwan,’ and of course, it will be a doom for the commercial and industrial hub of the nation to re-embroil itself in retrogression in all developmental indices due to avoidable mistake of choosing the wrong candidate.

Ideally, the state needs a man or woman whose words are like the words of the holy book, a fellow who sees black and calls it black and white, white, a promise keeper. Anambra State has seen those who attached prefixes of academic credentials to their names as if such is the only prerequisite for leadership, but end up hoodwink the entire state.

Indeed, evidence abound as testament that there is more to leadership of a state as highly advanced as Anambra State than those academic prefixes. Anambrians have also evaluated the capacities of the various political parties under which the state has been governed.

Many of these parties ran Anambra as a captured state or as a property to be bought and sold at their whims and caprices without paying attention to the social contract between those who rule and the led.

Security of lives and property are now left in the hands of non-state actors and people in the state can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed; roads, water, electricity, hospitals, education, environment are left to rot, as the entire urban cities smell with refuse at every nook and cranny.

No wonder the news of the emergence of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not only elicited infinite jubilation and wide spread acceptability by the people of the state, it has also, of course, engendered hope that Anambra State will rise again. The Osumenyi born business mogul and philanthropist is a man of impeccable character, for apart from a thriving business empire, he is a politician of great reputation.

His path from grassroots politics to national prominence has positioned him as a serious contender for the office of governor in Anambra State. Prince Ukachukwu, perhaps, is the only candidate, who has the capacity to dislodge Governor Charles Soludo from the government house in Awka. The growing momentum behind Ukachukwu’s candidacy reflects a broader desire for change in Anambra’s political landscape.

His campaign has successfully positioned him as a bridge between the old and new political orders – experienced enough to navigate governmental complexities yet fresh enough to represent change. Governance is not all about academics, it is about practical.

Whatever Soludo has achieved, Ukachukwu will do much more. And his approach to security in Anambra State will be the best of its kind but he can’t introduce it without being at the helm of affairs. Even the issue road construction; he is coming with a lot of difference. And it applies to other sectors that determine the indices for governance.

Ukachukwu is a businessman, philanthropist, and politician whose career has spanned decades, cutting across business, real estate, and public service. Known for his political ambition and strong ties to the SouthEast geopolitical zone, Ukachukwu has built a reputation as a persistent and influential figure in the country’s political scene.

With background in Business Administration, the education he received has helped him with the knowledge and tools to navigate the intricacies of Nigerian business environments, especially in the exceedingly competitive real estate and oil sectors.

Ukachukwu’s companies are said to have created numerous job opportunities across the country, contributing to economic growth and development, particularly in southeastern Nigeria.

Ukachukwu’s political career is said to have begun in the late 1990s when he recognized the need to extend his influence beyond business and into the realm of public service. His entry into politics was largely driven by a desire to effect change in his home state of Anambra and improve the living conditions of the people.

In 1999, he contested for and won a seat in the Nigerian House of Representatives, representing the Orumba North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As a member of the House of Representatives, he was vocal on issues relating to youth empowerment, rural development, and infrastructure.

He used his legislative platform to advocate the improvement of educational facilities and road infrastructure in his constituency.

Apart from his electoral pursuits, Ukachukwu has played a significant role in national politics. As a member of the APC, he has been involved in shaping the party’s policies, particularly concerning the southeast region.

He has used his platform to advocate for better representation of south eastern Nigeria in national governance and to push for federal projects that would benefit his region.

His influence within the APC has made him one of the party’s key figures in Anambra State. Ukachukwu’s wealth and business success have allowed him to give back to his community through various philanthropic efforts. He has been involved in numerous charitable activities, ranging from sponsoring educational scholarships to providing healthcare services in underserved areas of Anambra State.

Ukachukwu’s philanthropy is driven by a deep commitment to improving the lives of the less fortunate, particularly in rural areas where access to basic services is limited. One of his most significant contributions has been in the area of education.

Ukachukwu has provided scholarships to hundreds of students from low-income families, enabling them to pursue higher education both in Nigeria and abroad. His investments in education are aimed at empowering the youth and equipping them with the tools to succeed in an increasingly competitive world.

In addition to education, Ukachukwu has supported healthcare initiatives, including funding the construction of health centres in remote areas of Anambra. These centres provide essential medical services to communities that would otherwise lack access to healthcare facilities. His legacy is one of determination, resilience, and service.

From humble beginnings in Nnewi to becoming a successful businessman and influential politician, his story serves as an inspiration to many. His contributions to Nigeria’s real estate and oil industries, coupled with his persistent political career, have positioned him as a significant figure in southeastern Nigeria’s development.

Ukachukwu was chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and he proved his exceptional administrative acumen by implementing infrastructural projects and social welfare programs that transformed the council.

It is said that his leadership style, characterized by the elements of inclusive governance and result-oriented policies, earned him widespread acclaim and established his reputation as an effective administrator.

As the man with the best political structure in Anambra State under the aegis of Ikukuoma Solidarity, Ukachukwu’s entrance into the Anambra governorship race marks a significant shift in Anambra State 2025 political landscape.

Of course, Governor Soludo has struggled to keep faith with the citizens of the state, it is obvious the people of Anambra state are not satisfied with his style of leadership and are indeed justifiably in need of change of baton as the majority of opinions are not in tandem with his aspiration for a second term in office.

Nobody should also blame them for failure to deliver the promised transformative agenda he sold to Ndi Anambra before his election in 2021.

But Ukachukwu as a seasoned administrator with tested credentials in both the private and public sectors of service will skilfully capitalize on this perception, presenting Ndi Anambra both at home and the diaspora with a clearcut vision and agenda that combines his proven administrative experience with ambitious development goals for the state.

Once given the chance, education would feature prominently in his agenda, with proposals for technical education reform and university system enhancement drawing from his legislative experience overseeing educational committees.

His focus on skill acquisition and youth empowerment programs aligns with the state’s demographic realities and the need to address unemployment. Infrastructure development, another cornerstone of his campaign, builds on his track record of project execution in AMAC and his understanding of federal funding mechanisms gained during his time in the House of Representatives.

This combination of experience positions him to effectively navigate both statelevel implementation and federal collaboration. Therefore, I dare say, Prince Ukachukwu is a political giant, whom providence has not allowed to ascent the thrown of leadership in Anambra State, but he has been a kingmaker in the state. If you trace his history, you would see his links in various administrations in Anambra State, but all in good faith.

He is a sort of a unifier, he is such a person, what I may say, knows something about everything and not everything about something. He is connected to all political parties; he is connected to all senior political actors and junior political actors, including the grassroots and his philanthropic attitude is unequalled.

