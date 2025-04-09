Anambra Guber: Ubah’s Political Family Joins Soludo’s Camp

Share

The political structure of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received a significant boost on Tuesday following the defection of the political family of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the party ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

The faction loyal to the late Senator Ubah was officially received into Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s camp on Wednesday during an elaborate ceremony held at the International Conference Center (ICC) in Awka.

The political family, led by Kanem Chuks, Tempest Udeze, Emma Ezike, and others, said that the late Senator Ubah had a comprehensive and people-oriented vision for the State.

Seven support groups affiliated with the late Ubah, including Afaigboefuna, Ifeanyi Ubah Women, Ifeanyi Ubah Solidarity Movement, and Ubah Disciples, among others, formally collapsed their structures into the Soludo Solution political family.

According to Tempest Udeze, the group was convinced that Governor Soludo is currently implementing many of the programs the late senator had planned for the State.

“After seeing what Governor Soludo has accomplished in just three years, we are fully persuaded that he is executing most of the programs the late senator would have initiated,” Udeze said.

“We have inspected Mr. Governor’s projects and were amazed by the quality of work done. Having witnessed such unprecedented landmark developments, we boldly declare our readiness to support him and work for his re-election in the November 8 Anambra governorship election.”

Earlier, while welcoming Senator Ubah’s political family into APGA, Governor Soludo expressed his gratitude and reiterated his commitment to doing even more for the State.

He noted that he had always shared a cordial relationship with the late senator prior to his untimely death.

Political analysts have described the development as a major setback to the governorship ambition of Nicholas Ukachukwu, a prominent contender in the upcoming election.

