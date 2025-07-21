Anambra Guber: Students Threaten Shutdown Over Voter Registration

Students of the eight tertiary institutions in Anambra State have threatened to shut down business activities in the state if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fails to extend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by 10 days.

The students drawn from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Chukwuemaka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam/ Uli, Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe, Federal Polytechnic Oko , College of Education Technical Umunze, Anabra State Polytechnic Mgbakwu, College of Health Technology Obosi and the Metalogical Institute Onitsha accused INEC of plotting to disenfranchise them from voting in the November 8 governorship election.

They lamented that since the commencement of the CVR, no INEC workers had visited their school while some schools were provided with one registration machine.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Chairman, Okpala Okoye and Secretary Okereke John said: “INEC has deliberately failed to deploy enough registration officials and machines to any tertiary institution in Anambra State.