Anambra Guber: Soludo’s Campaign Fund Increases By N80m

The campaign fund of the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, ahead of the state gubernatorial election, has increased by N80,000,000.

According to a statement issued on Friday, a cheque of the amount was presented alongside the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to support their campaign.

The presentation, the statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, was made during the Governor’s rally at Ekwulọbịa, in the state.

Soludo, while addressing the crowd at the rally, called for support for his candidacy and emphasised the importance of the community’s involvement in local governance.

Governor Soludo made a strong statement regarding petty traders. He urged local authorities to refrain from collecting fees from them.

The call, according to the statement, stems from his visit to Eke market in Awgbu, where it was observed that levies were still being collected from petty traders with less than N100,000 capital, against government directive.

Soludo said, “Don’t collect from them anymore. We will arrest anybody who goes ahead to disregard this.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the livelihoods of petty traders. Soludo expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

He said, “It is now a people’s movement.” He highlighted the significance of Ekwulọbịa, stating that while a former Governor of the state, Jim Nwobodo, had designated Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, and Ekwulọbịa as cities, the latter appeared to have been overlooked in the development plans.

“To become a real city, Ekwulọbịa requires serious planning,” he said.

The governor proposed the establishment of a dedicated committee on town planning to facilitate this growth.

In addition to municipal reforms, Governor Soludo emphasised his administration’s commitment to social welfare, with a mention of the free education, free antenatal care, and delivery services for the underprivileged. According to the statement, the governor took a moment to commend the Ekwulọbịa community for its resilience and support in the face of challenges.

Earlier, Chief Joseph Okafor expressed his appreciation.

He said: “Mr Governor, you have achieved remarkable feats in just three years, not only in Aguata but across Anambra as well. We are truly thankful for your efforts.”

The Mayor of Aguata Local Government Area, Dr Chibueze Offorbike, said: “We have transformed from a rural to a semi-urban and now an urban local government area, courtesy of Governor Soludo. Thank you for making us proud. We assure you of our commitment from the wards to the polling units.”

Other speakers, according to the statement, also commended Governor Soludo for his transformational strides within the State and Ekwulọbịa.