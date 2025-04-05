Anambra Guber: Soludo Wins APGA Primary Electiondd

Share

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has won the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primary election, making him the flagbearer of the party in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election slated for November 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Governor Soludo returned unopposed, ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election in the state.

Soludo polled over 300 votes during the primary election, which was held in Awka, the state capital.

The governor who had earlier obtained both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party, underwent the screening process conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of APGA.

The election was led by its National Chairman, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, after which he was cleared to contest.

