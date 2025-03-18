Anambra Guber: Soludo Speaks On His Re-Election

Share

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, on Monday, challenged the opposition parties in the state, saying he sees no competent challenger as he seeks re-election in the November 8, 2025, governorship election.

Soludo, during a media chat to celebrate his third anniversary, said the people of the South-East state can vote for any party during national elections but are loyal to APGA when it comes to governorship and local government chairmen seats.

According to the governor, there is a consensus among Ndi Anambra (the people of the state) that his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has delivered dividends of democracy and should be given another chance in the next election.

Soludo also stated that he has gotten calls to run for a second term but his party would take the decision on who becomes the flag bearer.

READ ALSO

He said, “If there is an election, I mean there will be an election, and if I am candidate, I will be on the ballot, and then I ask: who else is running? Which party is fielding a candidate?

“So far, unless the person will come down from somewhere but so far, I have not heard of any.

“The party has to agree to it and give me the platform. For me, I applied for this job intentionally because I felt that’s my way of thanking God for His bountiful blessing to spend the rest of my life to serve, and leave this place better than we met it.

“If my party nominates me and if my employers who are the Anambra people to whom I had applied for this job interview me and graciously renew the tenure, of course, it’s a great honour, and a great privilege to serve,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

