Anambra: Soludo Funding APC Candidate To Weaken Party – Ozigbo

Ahead of the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants, Valentine Ozigbo, has accused Governor Chukwuma Soludo of funding the APC’s candidate, Senator Nicholas Ukachukwu, in a bid to weaken the party’s prospects.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Ukachukwu defeated Ozigbo and other contestants to emerge as the APC candidate for the November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra State.

However, while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, Ozigbo expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the APC primary held on April 5.

He made a startling claim, alleging a collaboration between Governor Soludo of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the APC candidate.

“Let me make yet another allegation: Soludo is funding Nicholas to weaken the APC. And the only way we can prove this is to invite us to your show and bring a Bible to swear, because these things can’t be easily evidenced,” he declared.

“If it was a semblance of a proper primary, I would have congratulated him,” Ozigbo said when asked if he had spoken with Ukachukwu following the latter’s emergence as a candidate. “We haven’t spoken. Why would I congratulate?”

“I defeated Soludo in 2021. He knows why he is scared of me becoming a candidate, but I was rigged out. I have it on good authority, based on what I discovered long after it happened.

“I called Soludo back then, congratulated him and moved on — without going to court. But in this case, the wrong is so severe that I’m asking myself, should I allow this impunity to continue?

“No. I will engage further with the party leadership. Let them convince me this shouldn’t be happening.”

