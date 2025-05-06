Anambra Guber: Soludo Fears My Candidacy – Ozigbo Alleges

Share

…..Using Ukachukwu to Destabilize APC

The governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has accused incumbent Governor Charles Soludo of interfering in the party’s affairs to sabotage his candidacy ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Ozigbo alleged that Governor Soludo is backing Nicholas Ukachukwu—who recently emerged as the APC’s governorship candidate—as part of a plot to destabilize the party from within.

“Soludo is scared of having me on the ballot, and Nicholas Ukachukwu became a willing tool,” Ozigbo said, reiterating earlier claims that Soludo is funding and coordinating efforts to frustrate his ambition.

Ukachukwu was declared winner of the APC governorship primary held on April 5, clinching the ticket with 1,455 votes. Ozigbo received 67 votes, while other contenders, Edozie Madu and Johnbosco, polled 8 and 26 votes respectively. However, Ozigbo has rejected the outcome, describing the process as flawed and manipulated.

He criticized the integrity of the primary, alleging that an unauthorized delegate list was used, which led to the withdrawal of other aspirants. “On the morning of the congress, another list emanated from nowhere, and they abandoned all other lists. Why not just allow a free and fair process?” he questioned.

Ozigbo, a former governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2021, insisted that his political trajectory has been guided by principle and purpose. “I like to insist that things are done properly anywhere I find myself. That’s why I’m raising these concerns,” he said.

He further confirmed that he is challenging Ukachukwu’s eligibility to contest in the APC primary through the courts. “My contention in court is to say Nicholas is not even qualified in the first instance to stand for the primary, and I will prove that,” he added.

Ozigbo warned that the internal crisis could severely damage the APC’s electoral prospects in Anambra if not urgently addressed. He claimed that executives from five local government areas have already defected from the party in protest.

“This is why we need to draw the attention of Mr. President. Allowing this to fester will deeply weaken and hurt the APC for a long time,” he stated.

The allegations add a new layer of tension to an already charged political landscape in Anambra, with the governorship race shaping up to be one of the most contentious in recent memory.

Neither Governor Soludo nor Nicholas Ukachukwu has publicly responded to Ozigbo’s claims at the time of filing this report.

