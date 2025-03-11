Anambra Guber: Seven Aspirants Cleared To Contest APC Ticket

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared seven aspirants to contest its gubernatorial ticket in Anambra State.

The aspirants cleared are: Sir Paul Chukwuma, High Chief Prof. Obiora Francis Okonkwo, Hon. Prince Nicholas Chukwujekwu Ukachukwu, Hon. Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo and Edozie Madu.

The primaries of the party will hold on April 5. In a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka, the party said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra State 2025 Gubernatorial Election Screening Committee, chaired by the former Governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has cleared all seven aspirants to contest in the upcoming Anambra Governorship Primary Election slated for April 5, 2025.

“Accordingly, the Party has issued Certificates of Clearance to the Aspirants, today, at the National Secretariat in Abuja. “One of the cleared Aspirants, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, has been granted a waiver by the Party to contest the Primary Election.

“All members of the Party, including new and old members, in Anambra state, are required to revalidate their membership as prescribed by the Party, ahead of the scheduled Primary Election.”

