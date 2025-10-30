Anambra Guber: SEGGA Canvasses Votes For LP Candidate, Moghalu

As the people of Anambra State prepare to head to the polls next week to elect their next governor, the South East Good Governance Advocates (SEGGA), a non-governmental organization, has called on voters in the state to support the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Dr. George Moghalu.

SEGGA described Moghalu as a seasoned politician and party administrator with a track record of integrity and competence.

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Moghalu, previously served twice as the National Secretary of one of the legacy parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC), and also as a two-time National Auditor of the ruling party.

According to SEGGA, Moghalu’s wealth of political experience, coupled with his reputation for integrity, positions him as the most capable candidate to drive the much-needed development in Anambra State.

The group emphasized that Moghalu’s calm disposition and focus on service stand in contrast to politicians “shrouded in controversies and personal rivalries,” asserting that he represents the kind of leadership that can deliver value-driven governance.

SEGGA also urged all elected officials under the Labour Party platform in the South East, particularly in Anambra, to rally around Moghalu’s candidacy, describing the upcoming election as “a defining moment for the region.”

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mark Onukwuwe, and Secretary, Anozie Madu, and issued in Abuja, the group called on the 2023 LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to lend his full support to Moghalu’s campaign.

“We have witnessed the silent but loud transformation of Abia State under Labour Party Governor Alex Otti, whose proactive, people-centered programmes and policies have touched lives and transformed infrastructure,” the statement read.

“This experience has inspired our desire to see a similar model replicated across the South East. The emergence of George Moghalu as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Anambra signals the potential for such people-oriented development to spread across the region.”

The group further appealed to Obi to “advance the collective interest of the Anambra people by leading the campaign for Moghalu,” noting that his involvement would galvanize broader regional support.

“It is our belief that when His Excellency, Peter Obi, joins and leads the campaign, it would inspire other South East leaders who are committed to good governance—such as Governor Alex Otti, Senators Tony Nwoye and Victor Umeh—to unite in a common cause that will restore Anambra’s pride,” the statement continued.

SEGGA expressed confidence that no amount of “illegal or undemocratic tactics” would prevent the people’s will from prevailing at the November 8, 2025 election.

“We call on all true sons and daughters of the South East to rally behind George Moghalu and make his emergence as governor-elect a reality for the progress of Anambra State,” the group added.

The organization also noted that a Labour Party victory in Anambra would bolster Peter Obi’s national political momentum, describing him as “the leader most Nigerians believe has the integrity and competence to lead the country.”

In a sharp critique of the incumbent, SEGGA said Governor Charles Soludo’s political fortunes were “waning,” accusing him of prioritizing partisan loyalty over service to the people.

“Instead of using state resources to improve the welfare of Anambra people, Governor Soludo has chosen to expend energy campaigning for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration continues to impose hardship on Nigerians,” the group alleged.