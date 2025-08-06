Anambra Guber: SDP Deputy Gov, Atueyi, Appointed To UK College Governing Board

In a development that has instilled pride among Nigerians both domestically and in the diaspora, Dr. Odira Vanatius Atueyi, has been appointed to the Board of Management at South Lanarkshire College in Scotland.

This esteemed appointment positions the Nigerian-born engineer and advocate for education at the core of one of the United Kingdom’s most reputable further education institutions.

As a member of the governing board, he will contribute to decisions shaping the college’s long-term vision, financial strategy, and student support systems in the coming years.

For many who are acquainted with Dr. Atueyi personally or professionally, this announcement is not an unexpected development, but rather an acknowledgement long overdue. His journey is not characterised by shortcuts or fleeting fame.

It is marked by consistent growth, discipline, and years of dedicated service—spanning classrooms, student unions, community initiatives, boardrooms, and now, in the realm of public leadership.

Born and raised in Nigeria, he earned his first degree in Chemical Engineering Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and commenced his professional career within the banking sector.

However, Dr. Atueyi was never inclined to remain within his comfort zone. He transitioned from banking to engineering, undertaking roles within Nigeria’s energy and infrastructure sectors, consistently demonstrating a pattern: a relentless pursuit of practical solutions driven by tangible impact.

In 2014, he was awarded the highly competitive Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) scholarship, which facilitated his pursuit of a Master’s degree and subsequently a PhD at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, where he specialised in Chemical and Process Engineering with an emphasis on climate change, carbon capture from power plants, and clean energy.

During his studies at Strathclyde, his leadership qualities became particularly evident. Amid the rigorous demands of doctoral research, Odira observed the silent struggles faced by many Nigerian students in Glasgow concerning tuition fees, living expenses, and the lack of support.

Rather than overlook these issues, he proactively engaged. He personally lobbied faculty members, university officials, and the Nigerian community to establish what is now known as the Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme Commemorative Scholarship Scheme. Named in honour of Nigeria’s former Vice President, the fund was established to provide financial and academic support to Nigerian students.

Through his initiative, numerous Nigerians at Strathclyde were able to complete their studies, and the scheme endures as a lasting testament to his compassion and proactive approach. It was not an official government or university project; it was the effort of one individual recognising a problem and taking action.

Professionally, Atueyi has progressed through the ranks of some of the United Kingdom’s most prominent institutions. After completing his academic pursuits, he served at Ofgem, the UK’s energy market regulator, as a Senior Analyst, where he contributed to shaping national policies regarding gas distribution, stakeholder engagement, and innovation funding.

His role involved assessing energy companies’ engagement with vulnerable consumers and contributing to reviews of energy access programs for low-income households nationwide.

Currently, he is employed by a major UK utility company as an Engineer, supporting the sustainability of the electricity grid through activities encompassing business case development and performance analysis of electricity transmission assets, thereby affecting how electricity reaches millions of homes and businesses.

What renders his journey extraordinary is not merely his technical accomplishments or professional titles but his unwavering commitment to his core values. Whether in Nigeria or the UK, Odira remains deeply connected to his roots.

In Glasgow, he is an active member of the Nigerian and Igbo communities, participating regularly in cultural events, town hall meetings, student gatherings, and professional forums. He is reputed as someone approachable and reliable, whether for a newcomer seeking career advice or a student in need of guidance.

Presently, he is offering his services to his homeland as the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 2025 elections in Anambra State. His campaign is characterised not by superficial noise but by substantive ideas.

He advocates for placing education at the forefront of Anambra State’s development, emphasising the need for incentives for teachers in rural areas, integration of ICT-enabled learning, and the incorporation of coding and robotics into primary and secondary curricula. Additionally, he proposes developing real-time educational monitoring dashboards to track school performance.

These initiatives aim to reduce the number of out-of-school children in rural regions by at least 30%, enhance teacher satisfaction and retention, and improve overall performance in WAEC and NECO examinations.

Atueyi’s campaign is not motivated by entitlement or personal ambition but by a profound sense of responsibility. As he expressed during a recent gathering in Awka, “I’m not here to impress anyone. I’m here because I believe SDP can do better—and we know how to start.”

His life has never been about chasing headlines; rather, it has been about earning respect through integrity and character. As Nigeria seeks new leaders capable of rebuilding public trust and delivering tangible results, individuals like Atueyi serve as a reminder of the potential that remains achievable.

He is not a politician by profession but an engineer, strategist, servant leader, and above all, a Nigerian who has never forgotten his origins.