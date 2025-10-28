Anambra Guber: Ribadu Warns Political Parties Against Violence

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has warned political parties in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election that any act of violence during the electoral process will be met with a proportional response from security agencies.

Ribadu issued the warning on Tuesday during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, Director of Internal Security at the office of the NSA, Ribadu said the federal government has put in place robust security measures to ensure a peaceful election.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies are fully prepared to ensure safety before, during, and after the poll.

He said political leaders and candidates must take responsibility for peace and cautioned that “any form of violence during the elections will be met with a strong, uncompromising response”.

“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process,” he added.