Anambra Guber: Ralph Nwosu Rallies Support For ADC Candidate

Former African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman Ralph Nwosu has urged Anambra State to embrace the new coalition to secure the political future of the state. He made the call during the kick-off of the party’s campaign for the November 8 governorship poll at the All Saints Cathedral field, Onitsha, at the weekend.

John Nwosu is the party’s candidate for the election, with Ndubuisi Nwobu. Nwosu said Anambra had been short-changed by the successive All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governments. He said: “This coalition that all Nigerians are embracing is a political party we built in Awka.

“We built it, and the entire Nigeria accepted it for this coalition. It is now left for Anambra to embrace it. “I can assure you that whatever we’re getting now as hand-out from federal allocation, we’re going to get it one hundred times more as a product we build, because I know that this coalition will succeed. “I founded APGA, and in the twinkle of an eye, it pulled force and took over Anambra.”