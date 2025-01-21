Anambra: Guber Poll Rekindles Old Flame

Share

OKEY MADUFORO writes on the role of the church in Anambra politics against the backdrop of the recent face-off between Governor Charles Soludo and Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma

The spate of insecurity in Anambra State has indeed set yet another stage for a face-off between Governor Charles Soludo and some members of the Christian community in the state, following statements credited to the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Rev Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (aka Ebube Muonso).

The Catholic priest had called for the resignation of Governor Soludo, a call, which has unsettled the political landscape ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

While a section of the Christian community is backing the priest, another section has not only taken him to the cleaners, but accused him of abdicating his vocation and episcopal duties as a shepherd in God’s vineyard for politics.

Though it will not be out of place for the cleric to express his views on issues that affect the society, it is being touted that Rev Fr. Obimma appears to have over stepped his bounds as depicted in the submissions of Comrade Osita Ob, the National Convener of Recover Nigeria Project (RNP), who threatened to storm the Adoration Ministry in protest if the cleric fails to stop his attack on Governor Soludo. Rev. Fr. Obimma had during his New Year message called on the governor to tackle the security situation in Anambra State or resign for someone else to address it.

But, speaking with journalists in Awka, the Anambra State capital, Comrade Obi urged the fiery cleric to support the governor to fight the ugly trend instead of attacking him. He said the situation has not reached the point where a highly respected man of God like Ebube Muonso would engage the governor in media war.

“To the best of my observation, no governor, since the return of democracy in 1999, has done what the Soludo administration is currently doing across the 179 communities that constitute the state within a space of two years and night months in office.

“I expected that the clergyman would have booked an appointment with the governor or call him on phone to discuss on the way forward instead of resorting to a media war. Governor Soludo is a good man.

He has a listening ear. The issue of insecurity is the responsibility of every resident of Anambra irrespective of political, tribe, ethic and regional affiliations.

“If Rev Fr. Obimma thinks he has all it takes to address the situation more than Soludo, then he should pull off his cassocks and enter the political arena like his colleague who is currently serving as the governor of Benue State to contest the position.

I’m giving the man of God a 14-day ultimatum to retract his outburst and tender an apology to Governor Soludo or I will personally storm his ministry to also hype his activities in the Church,” Comrade Obi said.

Indeed, this is not the first time Governor Soludo would be squaring up with the Christian community over sundry issues such as regulating the cost of funeral ceremonies, which already is backed by the state laws.

At the funeral of Rev Fr. Obimma’s mother, the governor did not spare the Obimma family for violating the funeral laws, which the cleric’s younger brother as a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly was part of the process that saw the law come into be.

It was against this backdrop that the leadership of Onitsha Catholic Diocese was said to have traded words with the governor insisting that he should face his duties and leave issues of the church.

Apparently, this development has its history of how the political class gave in to the advent of the church into politics hence using their toga as the untouchables to ultimately breath down the neck of politicians and government functionaries.

At the peak of the battle over who becomes the governor of Anambra State in 1992, some gladiators showed up with indication of interests and that was between the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Congress (NRC).

The contest only toed the political lines and the age long zoning arrangement, which had been the main stay of Anambra politics and governance. At the end of the day, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife emerged as governor on the platform of the SDP.

Same was the outcome of the 1999 general election that produced Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, who against all odds won the gubernatorial election. Perhaps, what had remained the template for the elections and nominations of candidates in every dispensation has to do with the zoning and the strength of the political parties in question.

However, the cold war between the two main Christian denominations in the state – Catholic Church and Anglican Church – became more manifest in the 2003 gubernatorial election.

Both Mbadinuju and Ezeife belonged to two denominations that cannot compete with the intimidating population or congregation that can win an election yet they did. Mbadinuju was a of the Pentecostl denomination, while Ezeife was of the Salvation Army.

However, since 2003 till date, the church and it’s denominations have become almost the determinant of who becomes the governor of the state, ultimately making them almost untouchable political blocs. This development has indeed empowered the church and its leadership with the power to determine the fate of Anambra politicians at every election.

During the 2010 gubernatorial election in Anambra state the church was caught napping when it was touted that the Catholics have endorsed Mr. Peter Obi, the then incumbent governor, who was seeking a second term in office. The bishops, however denied the claim, stating that they have no preferred candidate.

As it were, former Governor Chris Ngige, also a Catholic and Knight of St John was equally in the race along with Senator Uche Ekwunife, a patron of the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO).

Soludo, another Catholic was also in the race then on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Senator Andy Uba was the only notable Anglican in the contest. Issues got messier when the church was polarized by the pertinent question of who is more Catholic than the rest.

The Anambra State civil service is also not spared of the politicking between the so-called untouchables. For directors, assistant directors and deputy directors, their promotions were not based on qualifications or merit but the Christian denominations they belong to.

Political appointments have equally continued to be swayed by interferences of the churches to the extent that the leadership of the respective denominations are said to be expected to send list of their nominees for appointments, which are usually based on loyalty to the church and not merit or competence.

It is against these backdrops that analysts believe that Governor Soludo has a lot in his hands ahead of the November 2025 gubernatorial election.

The belief is that he should ensure that his strategists and campaigners detach themselves from issues that give reasons for the pulpit not to confine itself to the sanctuary but take to the soapbox.

However, there are other political watchers are also of the view that though the clerics are also voters and have the constitutional right to criticize government policies, it amounts to abdication of their roles as shepherds in God’s vineyard to get involved in partisan politics.

