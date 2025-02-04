Anambra Guber Poll: APC Assures Of Credible Primaries

Share

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election slated this year, the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured its members of free, fair, and credible primaries.

The APC National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje gave this assurance when the support group known as ‘Booth to Booth with Bola Tinubu’ paid him a courtesy call in his office in Abuja.

The National Chairman also used the opportunity to charge the APC members in Anambra not to use their money to destroy the party’s primaries.

He stated: “As a party if we are to have good primary in the state, all our stakeholders are supposed to be born again. We told them that this time around, business should not be as usual. Let us support the system.

“We know they are very rich, they have a lot of money, but they should not use the money to scatter the state.

“They should not use the money to scatter the state but to develop the state and build APC. In fact, I will be highly interested if they can produce a candidate, consensus, I will give them an award.

“You mention the option of direct or indirect primary. As an institution, I assure you, we will sit down and the National Working Committee in conjunction with the leadership of the party, will come back with whichever method for the primary.”

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the group, Iyke Madu, urged the National Working Committee to adopt an indirect mode of primary to elect the candidate of the party due to the insecurity in the state.

He said the state government was unable to conduct the local government elections due to the insecurity.

Madu stated: “There is the issue of insecurity in Anambra as we speak, even the state government could not conduct their own local government elections due to insecurity.

“They wrote to certain communities telling them that, due to insecurity, elections cannot be conducted in those places.

“And we are thinking, if a state government cannot conduct their own local government elections due to insecurity, it’s going to be difficult for a party that does not control the state to do direct primaries.

“So we are here only requesting for the party to make these primaries indirect primaries. Our constitution provides for that.”

The APC governorship ticket primaries are fixed for April 5.

Share

Please follow and like us: