Anambra Guber Poll: Alleged Fake Results, Vote Buying Mar Election

A number of upsets were recorded in the Anambra State Governorship election yesterday, as former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi and Labour Party candidate in the poll, George Moghalu, lost their respective polling units to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came as the All Progressives Grand Alliance’ flagbearer and the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, alleged the receipt of reports that one of his opponents in the gubernatorial poll had written election results waiting for the time to swap them with the authentic results.

The trio of Soludo, the APC governorship candidate in the election, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, and his running mate, Sen Uche Ekwunife, however, trade accusations of widespread vote buying and intimidation in the election.

Though results of the elections were being conveyed to local government headquarters at press time, INEC said 99 percent of the results have been uploaded on the INEC Report Viewing Portal, (IREV).

Soludo who spoke to journalists after casting his vote alongside his wife, Nonye, at Ofiyi Polling Unit, Isuofie Ward in Aguata Local Government area, also alleged that the alleged vote buying occurred particularly at Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Although he didn’t mention the party or candidate involved in the allegations, the Anambra governor expressed the optimism that the system will work and that he would win the 21 local government areas in the state. He boasted that he had opponents but no opposition, noting however that even at that his party and supporters would not take chance nor take the voters for granted.

He said, “What we have to say is that it has been relatively very peaceful and going on smoothly, some places there are some glitches here and there, like some polling units in Orumbanasaa, where the BIVAS weren’t working as expected.

“All said, I think on average it will be said to be going on smoothly and as expected. The only concerns we have received are one or two places; in Nnewi South local government where we understand that massive vote buying, some even being paid N15,000 by one of the candidates particularly from that local government.

“So, he has been sharing N15,000 to voters. And I said even if they pay N100,000 never mind let the people just vote, count the votes it doesn’t matter, for us we are fairly convinced that on the basis of one man, one vote, we are going to win and win by landslide, no question about that.”

I’m optimistic despite intimidation- Ukachukwu

Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of widespread vote buying and intimidation during the election. Ukachukwu raised the allegation while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at about 11:38 a.m. at Polling Unit 12, Ward 2, Umudiala village in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

He declared that despite these allegations he remains confident of victory, insisting that the will of the people will ultimately prevail. Prince Ukachukwu described the situation as “a serious threat to democracy and the moral fabric of the state.” He lamented that vote buying had become a dangerous norm in Nigerian politics, one that continues to rob citizens of their right to choose credible leaders.

The APC candidate said, “If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes. When you give up your right for money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later. Society must be blamed for encouraging this.”

Obi: Youths shouldn’t mortgage their future

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter frowned at alleged report of vote buying during the Anambra number poll.

Obi, who spoke after casting his vote at his polling unit, Umudim Akasi, Agulu II Ward in Anaocha LGA, described as worrison reports of vote buying, and counseled the people, especially the youths not to mortgage their future. “My name is Peter Obi; my personal experience is that democracy is deteriorating in our country.

Unfortunately, those who are the victim of bad governance seem to be fueling it. I have been able to listen to people around on what is happening today, what you see is that vote buying is on the scale of N20,000, 30, 000.

The question I ask is, if you sell your vote for N30,00, what is he going to be paid next month? “By selling your votes you’re selling no school, no hospital, no Job; you’re selling away your future and that is what is very worrisome.

Other countries, even West African countries that are close to us where I have observed elections I didn’t see this happen. So, you people who are journalists, you must cooperate to save the situation.”

On his choice candidate for the election, the former presidential candidate made it clear that he was supporting the Labour Party and its candidate, George Muoghalu. “I’m a member of the Labour Party and I support the LP candidate, but quite frankly everybody involved in this election, they are my brothers and my sisters and everything.

I’m not on the ballot, I was governor 13 years ago so I’m strictly in the Champions League of Nigerian Politics. “I’m contesting to be president of Nigeria. For people who are in 1st Division, I wish them well. I hope surely they will do very well, whoever wins let him serve the people.”

Ekwunife accuses APGA of N5 million vote buying

Gubernatorial running mate of the APC, Sen Uche Ekwunife, has accused APGA of vote buying to the tune of N5 million per polling unit describing it as an act of corrupting the electorate.

This is coming about two hours after commotion erupted at Ekwunife’s polling units at Regal Secondary School, Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state. At least two persons sustained various degrees of injury, but for the quick intervention of security operatives it would have taken a different angle.

But APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, countered Ekwunife insisting that there was no such thing. According to Ekwunife; “The process is going well but we are witnessing so much vote buying where in some polling units the Governor gave as much as N5 million per polling unit” “As a former lawmaker, I will definitely advise my colleagues to do something more drastic about vote buying in Nigeria and if it is not checked it would be difficult for people who are competent who has the capacity to lead to get the opportunity to serve their people” “This what is happening in Anambra State where a Governor instead of providing good governance you are busy corrupting people through monetary inducements ” Mazi Opara, however added: “The Governor does not need to be involved in vote buying, going by the humongous developmental strides so far in his first term in office and Ekwunife knows that she is losing and that explains why she is crying wolf where there is none ” he said.

Election peaceful, hitch-free says Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has judged the Anambra governorship election as peaceful and without tangible hitches. The minister stated this after casting her vote at about 12.25pm at Polling Unit 001, Ward 2 at the premises, St.

Stephen’s Anglican Church, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area. Amb. Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who also monitored the election in some polling units in Uruagu Ward 2, lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their satisfactory and commendable performance.

Teeming voters at Polling Unit SUNDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2025 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH 019 and others at Uruagu Ward 2 sang praises of the minister. Ahead of the announcement of the election results, she urged the contestants to take whatever is the outcome in good faith. She said the ultimate goal was to elect a governor that serves the interest of Anambra people.

Election over policed, vote buying high – Moghalu

The Labour Party governorship candidate in the Anambra, Dr George Moghalu, has said that the election was over policed and marred by vote buying. Addressing newsmen at a press briefing in his residence in company of the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr Yunisa Tanko, Moghalu lamented the quantum of vote buying during the election.

According to him, the election was highly monitored, and mobilised in such a way that the electorate became confused and declined to vote until they were given money. “I had said that I will not speak much on the issue until the conclusion of the process. I am somebody that does not speak on assumption.

I speak with facts; I don’t speak because I have the opportunity to speak. “I will speak after I have received the reports from those I deployed to 320 wards in Anambra.

But I have not seen vote buying in this quantum,” he said. On the deployment of security, he said that more than five important Deputy Inspector -General of Police were deployed to Anambra.

He urged the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to redeem the image of the commission and make a statement with the election.

ADC candidate decries alleged vote trading

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr John Nwosu, in the Anambra governorship election has condemned the alleged vote buying and selling during the exercise.

Nwosu who spoke after voting at Oduda Central Primary School, Nnewi-Ichia Ward 2, precisely expressed concern over what he called the ‘increasing incidence of vote trading.’

He described it as a ‘grave threat’ to democracy and the will of the people. He alleged that huge sums of money were deployed to polling units in Nnewi to undermine his chances in the election.

Nwosu maintained that his campaign remains rooted in integrity and principle.

Police fire teargas canisters at Ihiala

Policemen deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) secretariat fired teargas canisters, injuring a Youth Corp member and an election observer from Yiaga Africa.

According to eyewitnesses, the policemen allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started shooting teargas canisters around the secretariat, disturbing INEC officials, ad-hoc staff, and election observers who were preparing for today’s governorship election.

When a Corps member asked why they were shooting teargas, creating undue tension, the policemen attacked him, and others, throwing stones and chairs on the Corp member.

One of the stones hit a window glass, injuring an election observer. The State Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not take his calls as at the time of this report.

There is plot to compromise Police – Soludo’s aide

The Special Adviser on Media to the Anambra State Governor, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, has raised alarm over an alleged plot by some senior police officers to influence the outcome of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

In a statement released on Saturday, Opara called on the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take immediate notice of the development, warning that any compromise in security coordination could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

According to him, there are reports alleging that Commissioner of Police Fidelis Ogarabe, who came into the state with the INEC monitoring team, and ACP Adamu Kaila Babangida, Commander of MOPOL 29 Awka, were allegedly coordinating some divisional police officers in activities capable of compromising the election.

He urged the InspectorGeneral of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the allegations urgently to ensure that the neutrality of the Police Force in the Anambra election is not questioned.