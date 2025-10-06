Anambra Guber: Politicians Sleeping In INEC Office To Manipulate Results – Soludo

As the battle for the Anambra State governorship election draws closer, the State Governor, Charles Soludo, has accused some politicians in the state of sleeping in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get the electoral umpire to manipulate the results of the forthcoming election.

Governor Soludo made this accusation on Monday during a panel discussion in Abuja on the topic, ‘Innovation in electoral technology from 2015-2025’.

According to the Governor, “Should we now, because of what happened in that particular polling unit, and say that the entire election, and so on, was just terrible? No. We all need to work on it.

“The politicians, those of us who are now in politics, I’ve had the privilege of being on the other side. That’s the first one I have in politics. I find it a privilege to be on the other side, having to design this, having to work it and seeing the good, the bad, the ugly.

“And I will tell you, from where we are today, the difference is like the difference between day and night.

“Politicians need to do a lot more, this Nigerian factor where we believe that nothing can happen without some wuruwuru or some wayo in it. Currently, we’re here, and our election is next month.

“Some politicians are sleeping in INEC, you know, because they don’t believe. When we have busy campaigning here, they are busy.

“They don’t believe that people can just cast their vote, you’ll count it and announce the results. No, there must be some way, some wuruwuru here and there.

“So the politicians themselves, we have a lot of work to do.”