Anambra Guber: Police Task Hausa Fulani Ahead Of Poll

…As Seriki Assures Partnership Against Insecurity

Barely seven months to the November 8th gubernatorial election in Anambra State, the State Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, has tasked the Hausa Fulani Community in the area against thuggery during the exercise.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Northern Traditional Council and Seriki of Northern Community, Alhaji Garba Haruna Mohamed, has assured both the Command and the state government of their support in the fight against insecurity in the area.

Orutugu, who paid a Sallah visit to the Northern Community in Awka said ; “The governorship election in Anambra is by the corner and I urge you all to be law abiding and go and cast your votes and don’t get involved in thuggery or all manner of anti election activities”

“I want to thank Almighty Allah for giving me the privilege of coming to talk with you and thank the Seriki for agreeing to receive us here ”

“I am very happy for one thing, since I came to Anambra state there has been no negative story from the Hausa Fulani Community”

“One of the fears that I have as an officer, like you said I served here before. When they say Anambra, the impression that I have is that there is no stranger in Anambra state”

“I came here and I see people sell suya, people selling gworo and it is against the story we here outside”

“Anambra may have security challenges just like any other place, but we have not degenerated to level to say go, strangers go, and you are Indigenes and no longer strangers ”

“So I assure you of Police security here in Anambra and such incidents will never happen under my watch and to reassure that you are safe”, he said.

Also speaking, the Seriki Alh Garba Haruna Mohamed said, “Anything that will tarnish the image of Anambra state will never be from me ”

“Anybody that body from our own side that would want to go into any act of criminality amen Ng us would not be allowed” he noted.

The Palace Secretary and Chairman Cattle Market, Alhaji Bello Maigar, reassured, “We will never hide a criminal. Doing so would make us not to have peace in Anambra state and in the North now I don’t have table that I can put my food and eat but in Anambra state I think it is my home and they accept me ”

“Infact, we thank you in a special way, and so many CPs have come and gone, but you are the first CP to visit us and discuss with us ”

“We want to commend you for the good works you are doing, and we shall continue to cooperate with you as we have been doing with the DPO”

Similarly, the Chairman Anambra Northern Youth state Alh Musa Shelleng noted, “We don’t have any place other than Anambra state, and we will join hands with security operatives to keep the state safe ”

“Crime do not have tribe or religion a criminal is a criminal in any form he is a criminal be the person a Northern or a southerner he or she is a criminal so we join hands to fish out the bad eggs in any Community by the grace of God “

