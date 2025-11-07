Ahead of Saturday’s Governorship Election in Anambra State, the State Police Command has announced total restriction of vehicular movements in/out of the state on Saturday.

This development was contained in a press statement issued by the Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Friday, November 7, in Akwa, the state capital.

According to him, the restriction, which takes effect from 12.00 am to 6.00 pm, applies to all forms of motorised transportation, including: Private vehicles, Commercial vehicles, Trucks, Tricycles, Motorcycles and shuttle buses.

He called on intended interstate travellers intending to travel through any part of the State to ply alternative routes during the period.

READ ALSO:

He stated: “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that there will be a total restriction of vehicular movements in/out and across Anambra State on Saturday, 8th November 2025, being the day of the Governorship Election.

“The restriction takes effect from 12.00 am to 6.00 pm on the Election Day, and shall affect all roads within the state, including interstate highways.

“This measure is in line with the unanimous decision reached at the meeting of the Security Services Commanders in Anambra State held at the Police State Headquarters, Awka, on 5th November 2025. “The decision is aimed at preventing the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements who may attempt to disrupt the electoral process. “The restriction applies to all forms of motorised transportation, including: Private vehicles, Commercial vehicles, Trucks, Tricycles, Motorcycles and shuttle buses. “All intended interstate travellers intending to travel through any part of the State are advised to take alternative routes during this period. “Only persons on essential duties, such as designated INEC officials, accredited journalists and election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and essential services providers would be exempted – such persons must carry a valid identification and clearance tag at all times. “Residents are urged to comply with this security arrangement as it is designed to safeguard lives and property, ensure a peaceful election atmosphere and guarantee that voters freely exercise their right to vote for their preferred candidate. “The Command calls on the electorate to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel who have been deployed across the State to enforce this directive and maintain order.”