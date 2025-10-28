Anambra Guber: Police Directs Security Raids On Identified Flashpoints

Ahead of the November 8 governorship election, in Anambra State, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu has directed coordinated security raids on identified flashpoints across the state

The directive was contained in a press statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to the State Commissioner, the measure is aimed at nipping any emerging threats of political thuggery, cult-related violence, and illegal possession of firearms in the bud, with the overall goal of ensuring a secure and peaceful electoral environment.

“Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders must intensify intelligence-driven operations and coordinated security raids across identified flashpoints in their respective areas of jurisdiction in the state,” the statement partly read.

He noted that credible intelligence reports indicated that certain individuals and groups, acting on behalf of political interests, might be mobilising youths for violent activities before and during the election period.

Orutugu emphasised that the command would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt public peace, intimidate voters, or undermine lawful electoral processes.

He reiterated that the Nigeria Police Force remained neutral and non-partisan in the electoral process.

The commissioner said the duty of the police is to protect the lives and property of the people, safeguard the integrity of the electoral space, and enforce the law without fear, favour, or political influence.