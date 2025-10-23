Anambra Guber: Police Ban Vehicles Without Plate Numbers, Covered Registration Plates

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has issued a strong warning against the use of vehicles without plate numbers or those with covered registration plates ahead of the November 8 governorship election in the state.

In a statement released on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Commissioner said the directive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure adequate security and a credible electoral process before, during, and after the polls.

The statement noted that the Command would no longer tolerate the indiscriminate use of vehicles without plate numbers or with obscured registration details, describing the act as a serious security breach that poses significant risks, especially during election periods.

According to the Police Commissioner, criminals often use such vehicles to commit crimes, evade arrest, or disrupt public peace. Consequently, any vehicle found violating the directive would be impounded, while the owners would face prosecution in line with existing laws.

“The CP has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Tactical Commanders to intensify patrols, conduct stop-and-search operations, and ensure full enforcement of this directive throughout Anambra State,” the statement read.

The Command also appealed to residents, particularly Ndi Anambra, to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by adhering to traffic and security regulations.

Citizens were further encouraged to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency numbers: 112 or 07039194332.