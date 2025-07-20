Anambra Guber: PDP Candidate Escapes Assassination

Jude Ezenwafor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the governorship candidate was shot by hoodlums on Saturday, July 19, on his way home after an appointment

‎

‎Speaking with newsmen on Saturday as he awaited surgery for the injuries sustained, Ezenwafor noted that he suffered a near-death situation when gunmen accosted him around Wuse 2 on Friday night.

READ ALSO

Nursing injuries amidst excruciating pains, Ezenwafor stated that he was on his way home after an appointment when the incident happened.

According to him, he was shot alongside two people who were with him.

“I’m currently in the hospital. The doctors are making efforts to operate on me so that they can pull out bullets from my body.”

‎