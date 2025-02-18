Anambra Guber: PDP Announces N40m For Nomination Form

Share

…Recognises Ude-Okoye Nat’l Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally acknowledged Sunday Ude-Okoye as its National Secretary.

The party has also fixed the cost of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the November 8 Anambra State governorship election at N5 million and N35 million, respectively.

In a letter sent to the Chairman of the Anambra State chapter, Chidi Chidebe, the PDP announced that the sale of nomination forms will commence on February 24 and end on March 5.

According to the letter, the party primary is scheduled for April 5, while the appeal process will take place on April 8.

The letter, signed by the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, stated that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the upcoming election.

It was copied to the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), the Acting National Chairman, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Ude-Okoye as National Secretary, and other key party officials.

PDP governors and the BoT had previously demanded that Ude-Okoye be sworn in as National Secretary, in compliance with the Appeal Court judgment that removed Senator Samuel Anyanwu from the position.

It would be recalled that the NWC has earlier unanimously approved Ude-Okoye’s recognition as the party’s National Secretary.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court refused to grant Anyanwu a stay of execution and instead agreed to an accelerated hearing of his appeal before it.

