Anambra Guber: Ozigbo Promises Economic Transformation

Valentine Ozigbo, a respected Nigerian business leader, has outlined his vision for a revitalised Anambra State as he prepares for the 2025 gubernatorial election.

The former Labour Party (LP) stalwart, now a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), detailed an ambitious roadmap focused on economic development, governance reforms, and private sector collaboration.

At the heart of his campaign is a plan to transform Anambra to a regional economic hub by leveraging its unique strength across different cities. “Onitsha is a commercial centre of excellence. Nnewi is an industrial hub, known for its manufacturing capacity.

Awka should be a true capital city, focused on governance and administration. Ogbunike and other areas have the potential to become processing and tourism hubs,” Ozigbo, a multipleaward-winning global CEO, said.

Ozigbo’s blueprint is structured around three key pillars: a sector-based development approach, a cluster model tailored to each region’s strengths, and strategic partnerships with the state’s business elite.

Security and human capital development are central to his strategy. “The government’s primary role is to ensure security and the welfare of the people. Without security, nothing else matters,” he emphasised.

He also highlighted the importance of investment in education, healthcare and poverty alleviation, stating that “a society that does not invest on its people has no future.” Infrastructure development, including roads, electricity, and technology, is another major focus.

Ozigbo suggested that expanding into rail and water transportation will provide long-term benefits for Anambra’s economy. His approach also includes attracting investments from the state’s wealthy diaspora and business leaders. “Anambra is home to some of Nigeria’s wealthiest business people.

The question is: How do we get that wealth to work for the state? Why should our people invest in Asaba or Aba when they should be investing at home?” While acknowledging ongoing road projects in the state by the Chukwuma Soludo administration, Ozigbo raised concerns over transparency. “Yes, we see some road projects being done, but with a lack of transparency.

We are not seeing precisely where the increased allocation of funds is going,” he argued, referencing the recent statement by the Federal Government that states are now receiving three times their previous allocations. He also criticised what he described as politicisation of governance. “Even to conduct a simple town union election, one must be a member of the governor’s political party.

This has, in turn, created a subtle form of insecurity in Anambra State,” he said. Ozigbo’s switch from the Labour Party (LP) to APC has drawn mixed reactions, particularly from LP faithful. Addressing the criticism, he defended his move as a pragmatic choice, stating that Anambra’s political landscape demands a leader who can unite different factions.

“Going into the 2025 election, I intend to rally support from the APC, Labour Party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and even some groups within the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

This is going to be an all-hands-on deck effort to get things done,” he said. On whether he could maintain his support base despite aligning with a party that has struggled in the South-East, he argued that voters should focus on the individual candidate rather than party affiliations.

“The same Valentine Ozigbo they have always known, loved, and supported is still here. The only difference is that I am now in APC,” he said. Ozigbo, who finished second in the 2021 gubernatorial race as the candidate for the PDP is positioning himself as a unifying force in Anambra politics.

His strategy will rely heavily on convincing the electorate that his leadership can deliver economic growth and governance reforms.

With the election months away, the political landscape in Anambra remains fluid. While Soludo’s administration is expected to defend its record, Ozigbo is betting on his ability to rally cross-party support and present a compelling alternative.

“The question is not just about parties anymore. It is about leadership, and Anambra deserves better,” he said. As the race unfolds, Ozigbo’s ability to turn his detailed blueprint into a political movement will determine whether he can challenge the incumbent and reshape the future of Anambra State.

