Anambra Guber: Opposition Faults Endorsement Of Soludo

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the recent endorsement of Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid by stakeholders in Anambra North Senatorial District, which some candidates of the opposition political parties described as a ruse

On June 21 at the Otuocha Township Stadium, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, stakeholders of Anambra North Senatorial District cutting across all the 16 political parties that will be participating in the November 8 gubernatorial election in the state, openly endorsed Governor Charles Soludo’s second term bid.

The arena was indeed electrifying as politicians of the 1999 era to the present dispensation stormed the venue alongside their supporters with posters and banners bearing the pictures of Governor Soludo.

Leaders of the senatorial district from the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district also came with their respective political structures and took turns to speak on the need to back the governor in the forthcoming election in the state.

Obiano’s political camp

Engr. Marcel Ihejiofor, a former Commissioner for Works in the state under the administration of the immediate past governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was the chairman of the Endorsement Committee, went down memory lane about the emergence of Soludo three years ago and the agreement that has become the template for the rotation of the position of the governorship.

His words: “Before the last governorship election, the people of Anambra North Senatorial District were the first to endorse you Mr. Governor in view of the fact that our brother, the then Governor Willie Obiano from our senatorial district was about completing the eight years tenure of our zone.

“We did that because you are not only competent but also due to the fact that the next governor is to come from Anambra South Senatorial District. Today, we the entire people and stakeholders of the senatorial district have resolved to endorse your second term ambition in view of your great achievements so far.

“On the day of your inauguration as governor, you commenced work by visiting Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area, which is Anambra North and today Okpoko is no longer that recluse of a town but a new haven of good road network, pipe born water, new hospital, streetlights and other social amenities. On behalf of the people and stakeholders of Anambra North Senatorial District, we say continue for the next four years.”

Similarly, a former Political Adviser to Obiano and immediate past representative of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, described the position of the senatorial district as done and dusted. “We are not here in this coming election to look for the better, when we have the best.

The people of Anambra North Senatorial District have not had it like this in the time past and when you travel all parts of our senatorial district, you would discover the transformation. So, anyone thinking of becoming governor for the next four years is merely dreaming because there is no vacancy at the government house, ” he stated.

Coalition of opposition parties

In what appears to be a novelty in the polities of Anambra North Senatorial District, members the 16 political parties that would be participating in the November election made their own endorsement. Leading the coalition of other political parties was the ex- lawmaker of Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Prince Chu Chu Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who declared that “Soludo is the governor of everybody and we assure you that Anambra North Senatorial District will support your second term ambition. ”

He added: “We have other political parties here and we have resolved that Soludo should go for a second term and this support cuts across all the coalition of other political parties. What we seek is good governance, not party loyalty, and we are already getting it from the administration of Governor Soludo.”

Former representative of Oyi/ Ayamelum fedora constituency, Chief Gabriel Onyenweife who had been in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the PDP at some point explained that “it is the resolve of the entire people of Anambra North that you go for a second tenure and this is not just an APGA affair and this resolve is the resolution of the PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and Young Democratic Party (YPP), among others.

“Some of us were in APGA and later joined the PDP, but today, we all are supporting you for the November 8 gubernatorial election in our dear state despite the political party leaning.”

Mr. Alex Ifediba of the Labour Party and a member of the Obidient Family in the last general election, who came in company of his members from Anambra North Senatorial District, on his part, said:

“In the spirit of good governance which the Obidient Family represents, we felicitate with our brothers and sisters from our dear zone on the endorsement of Governor Soludo for the coming election because what we are preaching in the Labour Party and the Obidient Family is made manifest under his administration and we urge him to keep it up.”

What we seek is good governance, not party loyalty, and we are already getting it from the administration of Governor Soludo

Leader of former Council Chairmen between 1999 and 2001, Chief Udoji Amedu, who is also spoke, said: “We have been here and in politics since this dispensation and we can tell you that Anambra North has been clamouring for better social amenities, and with Soludo’s almost four years in office, we have been remembered.”

Soludo on zoning

Responding to his endorsement by the people of Anambra North, Governor Soludo, who alleged plots by some gubernatorial candidates to distort the zoning agreement for rotation of power among the three senatorial districts of the state, declared that their plans will not work.

“We are not contesting with anyone, and in fact, we don’t have opponents contesting the November 8, gubernatorial election. Some from Anambra South are saying that they will do one term but I tell you that some of them are plotting to distort the zoning arrangement and the agreement in our dear state but I tell you that it will not work.

“After my eight years in office, the gubernatorial position will go to Anambra Central and after eight years of Anambra Central, it will go to Anambra North again. Some people are contesting to raise money for the general election in 2027 but if they bring money collect it and we shall meet at the election and I can assure you that they will see what will happen.

I will also assure you that there nothing to fear about,” he said. The state chairman of APGA, Barr Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, described the occasion as a manifestation of unity of purpose and recognition of the good works of Governor Soludo, declared that ruling party in the state is sure of victory come November 8.

“We in APGA appreciate the unity and great support of the entire 16 political parties in Anambra North for this support,” he noted adding: “We are sure of winning the 99 electoral wards in Anambra Noth and given the display of resolve to re- elect Governor Charles Soludo by the district, we have one out of three in our kitty.

Opposition candidates dismiss endorsement

Dismissing the endorsement, the gubernatorial candidate of the YPP, Sir Paul Chukwuma contended that it is not the representation of the wishes and position of the people of Anambra North. According to him, the rally was more of an APGA affair attended by a crowd rented by the ruling party. Chukwuma, who hails from Umuleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra North Senatorial District, said:

“In the Nigerian Constitution, people have this freedom of association and lawful assembly, but to say that Anambra North has spoken is just mere propaganda and I can also come up with my own rally,” he said.

The deputy governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who also reacted to the development, dismissed the position of politicians from the zone, who attended the rally. He noted that he has friends from the area who were not part of the event. According to him, “they have since called me to tell me that our party, the ADC, is not part of that resolution.”

The zoning conundrum

The position of the opposition parties, not withstanding, the rally cannot be wished away in view of the burning issue of zoning and rotation of the governorship of the state.

There is no doubt that the zoning arrangement, has to a great extent, given Soludo that milage in the coming election, a development that is already sending the needed massage to his political traducers.

Going by the arrangement, each of the three districts is expected to serve two terms of eight years and as Soludo submitted, a candidate from Anambra South would sure go for a second tenure not withstanding that he is from the zone and has already served for four years.

Such is the argument of political watchers who also contend that should a fresh candidate from Anambra North emerge as governor, he will seek a second term hence the zone would be on the saddle for 16 years there by denying the Central Senatorial District an opportunity to serve for eight years.

However, as the clock ticks towards the election, it is indeed up to Governor Soludo to sustain the steam within his support base and tackle the challenges of his political traducers headlong.