Anambra Guber: Only 12 Parties Notified Us Of Primaries – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, said it received notification from only 12 out of the 19 registered political parties, of schedules of their primaries in Anambra State.

INEC in a statement issued by its Chairman on Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, reminded the parties that the conduct of primaries for nomination of candidates for the November 8 election, begins on March 20, which is the next two weeks, and will end on April 10.

Olumekun who is also INEC’s National Commissioner, noted that party leaders, at last consultative meeting it held with the political parties in January, agreed that early notification of schedule of the primaries “will enable the commission to plan for the effective monitoring of the primaries in line with the provision of Section 84 of the Electoral Act 2022.”

He called on the seven parties that were yet to submit the required information to do so in earnest.

The National Commissioner further urged parties to adhere strictly to their proposed schedules.

“Sudden changes to the dates, venues and modes of the primaries lead to avoidable demobilisation and remobilisation of our monitoring staff, thereby disrupting the commission’s workflow.

“This also adds to the cost of monitoring primaries and the overall conduct of elections and electoral activities,” he stated.

